Priyanka Gandhi Begins Screening Congress Candidates For Assam Elections 2026

In this image posted on Feb. 20, 2026, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg at his cremation ground, 'Zubeen Khetra', at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has started screening candidates for the high-stakes 2026 Assam polls in a first-of-its kind role for any member of the Gandhi family.

Priyanka, who heads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee for Assam, chaired the first meeting of the panel on February 23, days after she held marathon interactions with a wide range of state functionaries and leaders during her visit on February 19, 20.

According to Congress insiders, the entire process of shortlisting candidates for the coming Assam assembly elections is being conducted meticulously as directed by Priyanka, who is matching the ground-level feedback that she obtained with the inputs given by members of the screening panel to ensure transparency in the exercise.

AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, along with AICC secretaries assigned for the state, Manoj Chauhan, Prithviraj Sathe and Vikas Upadhyay, state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi and Congress Legislative party leader Debabrata Saikia also attended the screening panel meeting and participated in the review.

"We reviewed several seats on February 23. It is a work in progress," Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat. The party insiders said that the screening panel discussed a large number of seats on February 23 and is likely to ask the three members to make one more trip to the state to get some more information on some seats.

The screening committee hopes to finalise its recommendations on either single-name seats or multiple name seats in its next meeting to be held in Delhi soon. The suggestions will then be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC), which will clear the names finally. Congress insiders said the CEC will announce the candidates strategically after the poll dates are declared.

Over the past 12 days, the screening committee members, including Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood and Sirivella Prasad, travelled through all the districts of Assam to gather feedback on the potential candidates from the local party workers.

"I covered around 11 districts. I met not only local party workers but also members of the civil society as well as some media professionals, to get a broad view on the potential names," AICC Assam Screening Committee member Sirivella Prasad told ETV Bharat.