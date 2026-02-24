Priyanka Gandhi Begins Screening Congress Candidates For Assam Elections 2026
The screening panel is focusing on ground-level feedback, constituency-wise factors and winnability to shortlist the candidates.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has started screening candidates for the high-stakes 2026 Assam polls in a first-of-its kind role for any member of the Gandhi family.
Priyanka, who heads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee for Assam, chaired the first meeting of the panel on February 23, days after she held marathon interactions with a wide range of state functionaries and leaders during her visit on February 19, 20.
According to Congress insiders, the entire process of shortlisting candidates for the coming Assam assembly elections is being conducted meticulously as directed by Priyanka, who is matching the ground-level feedback that she obtained with the inputs given by members of the screening panel to ensure transparency in the exercise.
AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, along with AICC secretaries assigned for the state, Manoj Chauhan, Prithviraj Sathe and Vikas Upadhyay, state unit chief Gaurav Gogoi and Congress Legislative party leader Debabrata Saikia also attended the screening panel meeting and participated in the review.
"We reviewed several seats on February 23. It is a work in progress," Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat. The party insiders said that the screening panel discussed a large number of seats on February 23 and is likely to ask the three members to make one more trip to the state to get some more information on some seats.
The screening committee hopes to finalise its recommendations on either single-name seats or multiple name seats in its next meeting to be held in Delhi soon. The suggestions will then be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC), which will clear the names finally. Congress insiders said the CEC will announce the candidates strategically after the poll dates are declared.
Over the past 12 days, the screening committee members, including Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood and Sirivella Prasad, travelled through all the districts of Assam to gather feedback on the potential candidates from the local party workers.
"I covered around 11 districts. I met not only local party workers but also members of the civil society as well as some media professionals, to get a broad view on the potential names," AICC Assam Screening Committee member Sirivella Prasad told ETV Bharat.
"We have started shortlisting the candidates and hope to finish our work soon. The focus is on winnability, but chances will be given to the youth and women while ensuring social engineering and constituency-wise factors," added Prasad.
Elections for all 126 assembly seats in Assam are likely to be held in April. The Congress-led opposition bloc hopes to dislodge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that has been in power since 2016. The grand old party may contest around 100 seats this time, but is not rigid on that figure as it wants to accommodate the regional allies.
"The screening committee has started its work, which may be completed after the Holi festival. The main focus is winnability, but we are going to give a chance to several new faces as well. Loyalty to the party and its ideology will also be factored in while deciding the tickets," CLP leader Debabrata Saikia told ETV Bharat.
Although the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll dates in the first week of March, the Congress leaders said it will happen only after getting a go ahead from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
"I have been observing that for a while. The ECI will announce the dates only after getting a signal from the Centre as the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) may visit the state for some announcements. Already, the state government deferred payment of allowance to around 37 lakh women in the state from February 20 to March 10," said Prasad.
The screening panel member noted that the coming contest was certainly not one-sided. “During my interactions across the districts, one thing became clear that it is not going to be a one-sided election as is being projected by the BJP. There is wide support for Congress among the voters. The anti-incumbency against the state government is strong," he claimed.
Saikia slammed the BJP, saying the saffron party poached former state unit chief Bhupen Borah recently but will not gain anything. "Borah had failed to provide leadership to the state team. His exit will not make any difference to Congress. In fact, he has exposed himself in the eyes of the voters," he said.
The Congress faces an uphill task in Assam, where the party could win just 29 seats against BJPs 60 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.
