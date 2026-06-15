Priyank Kharge Writes To RSS Chief Seeking Transparency On Registration, Finances And Organisational Structure
In his letter, the Karnataka Home Minister questioned the RSS's continued functioning without formal registration.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, seeking public disclosure of information on eight key issues, including the organisation's legal status, registration, finances, sources of funding and compliance with Indian laws.
In his letter, Kharge questioned the RSS's continued functioning without formal registration and urged the organisation to demonstrate the same commitment to transparency, legal compliance and respect for the Constitution that it advocates through its public messaging on nationalism, discipline and duty.
Dear Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji,— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 15, 2026
My letter will reach you shortly. However, I thought it was important to draw your attention to this matter early.
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Firstly, congratulations to the RSS on completing 100 years.
An organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of… pic.twitter.com/IZy4oeKdMp
"A body that consistently speaks about nationalism, discipline and duty must equally demonstrate transparency, compliance with the law and respect for the Constitution of India," Kharge wrote.
"The RSS cannot claim a moral exemption from rules that every ordinary citizen, institution and organisation in the country is expected to follow," the Home Minister said.
Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pointed out that workers, small associations, religious institutions, non-governmental organisations, trusts, companies and individual citizens are all required to comply with registration, auditing and taxation requirements. He argued that the RSS should also serve as an example of adherence to the law.
Referring to the RSS's own 2025-26 annual report released by its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Kharge highlighted the organisation's extensive presence in Karnataka.
According to the report, the RSS operates 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly meetings and 60 monthly gatherings in the southern state. The report also states that the organisation conducted 2,194 social outreach programmes attended by 19,61,158 people. In addition, it organised 562 route marches across Karnataka, generally covering distances of 2.5 to 3 kilometres, with the participation of 2,21,963 uniformed volunteers.
Kharge said these figures indicate the existence of a vast, disciplined and deeply rooted organisational network that engages in daily cadre-building activities, weekly and monthly outreach programmes, large public events and uniformed marches.
"Such an extensive organisational presence, particularly one involving regular public mobilisation, uniformed marches and large-scale social engagement programmes, cannot simply be viewed as a private or informal arrangement," he stated.
"It raises legitimate legal questions regarding legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and laws of India," he said.
Kharge urged the RSS to nominate authorised office-bearers to explain the legal basis on which such a large organisation operates without formal registration or recognition as a legal entity or body of individuals under applicable laws.
Kharge further said that as the RSS marks its centenary year, it should use the occasion not only for celebration but also for constitutional introspection.
"The greatest tribute the RSS can offer the nation in its hundredth year is to register itself, disclose its activities and financial transactions, pay all applicable taxes and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law," he wrote.
He stressed that in a constitutional democracy, no institution, regardless of its age, size or influence, can remain beyond scrutiny. He noted that sanitation workers must register to access government benefits, religious institutions and trusts are subject to audits, and NGOs, trusts, societies and companies are required to disclose their organisational structures, activities, finances and sources of income.
In the letter, Kharge called upon the RSS to make eight categories of information publicly available:
- Its legal status and organisational structure;
- Details of its office-bearers and authorised representatives;
- Sources of donations, contributions and income;
- Information regarding expenditure and assets;
- Details on whether applicable taxes are being paid in accordance with the law;
- The legal basis for conducting organisational activities without formal registration;
- The constitutional and statutory framework under which it claims to operate on such a large scale without public accountability; and
- Details of permissions, authorisations and compliance procedures followed for public programmes, route marches, mass gatherings and other organised activities.
He said he looked forward to an official response from the RSS and requested that its authorised representatives engage in discussions on the issues raised in the letter.