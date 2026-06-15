ETV Bharat / bharat

Priyank Kharge Writes To RSS Chief Seeking Transparency On Registration, Finances And Organisational Structure

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, seeking public disclosure of information on eight key issues, including the organisation's legal status, registration, finances, sources of funding and compliance with Indian laws.

In his letter, Kharge questioned the RSS's continued functioning without formal registration and urged the organisation to demonstrate the same commitment to transparency, legal compliance and respect for the Constitution that it advocates through its public messaging on nationalism, discipline and duty.

"A body that consistently speaks about nationalism, discipline and duty must equally demonstrate transparency, compliance with the law and respect for the Constitution of India," Kharge wrote.

"The RSS cannot claim a moral exemption from rules that every ordinary citizen, institution and organisation in the country is expected to follow," the Home Minister said.

Kharge, son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, pointed out that workers, small associations, religious institutions, non-governmental organisations, trusts, companies and individual citizens are all required to comply with registration, auditing and taxation requirements. He argued that the RSS should also serve as an example of adherence to the law.

Referring to the RSS's own 2025-26 annual report released by its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Kharge highlighted the organisation's extensive presence in Karnataka.

According to the report, the RSS operates 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly meetings and 60 monthly gatherings in the southern state. The report also states that the organisation conducted 2,194 social outreach programmes attended by 19,61,158 people. In addition, it organised 562 route marches across Karnataka, generally covering distances of 2.5 to 3 kilometres, with the participation of 2,21,963 uniformed volunteers.