ECI Not Responded To Questions Regarding SIR, Says Karnataka Home Minister
SIR is set to begin in Karnataka from June 30 amidst objections raised by the ruling Congress.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: As the Congress prepares to launch a state-wide door-to-door awareness campaign from Tuesday to assist voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, Home Minister Priyank Kharge has raised a series of questions over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) handling of the exercise, demanding greater transparency before the process moves ahead.
Addressing reporters in Bengaluru today, Kharge said the Karnataka Cabinet had already submitted written objections to the ECI regarding several aspects of the SIR exercise. "We have not asked the ECI to stop the SIR. Revision of electoral rolls is mandatory, and it is the Commission's responsibility to prepare a clean and accurate voter list. But before beginning the process, our questions must be answered," he said.
The minister said the government had sought clarification on what constitutes "logical discrepancy" and the criteria being used to remove names from the electoral rolls.
"On what basis are people being deleted from the voter list? What exactly is a logical discrepancy? These are questions we have asked both the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. So far, we have received no response," he said.
Kharge argued that voters facing deletion should receive prior notice and a reasoned order explaining the decision. "If a person's name is proposed to be removed, there must be a legal notice, a speaking order and an opportunity to approach a tribunal in case of any dispute. A person's voting right cannot be taken away merely because of a spelling mistake," he said.
Expressing concern over the use of technology in the revision process, the minister questioned the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in identifying discrepancies. "If an AI-based software is being used to exclude voters, who has audited that software? How does it work? Nobody knows," he said.
Referring to reports from other states, Kharge alleged that the SIR process had deprived several vulnerable voters of their franchise. "In states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, the process has reportedly resulted in many poor people losing their voting rights. Before implementing it in Karnataka, the ECI must address all the concerns that have been raised," he said.
He also referred to reports that nearly 8.9 million voters had been removed elsewhere and questioned whether adequate legal remedies were available. "When there are so many unresolved issues, our only request is simple. Answer the questions first and then proceed with the revision," he added.
Kharge said the Congress would continue its public awareness campaign while also exploring legal options. He added that the party would consult Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar before deciding its next course of action if the Commission failed to respond.
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