ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Not Responded To Questions Regarding SIR, Says Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: As the Congress prepares to launch a state-wide door-to-door awareness campaign from Tuesday to assist voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, Home Minister Priyank Kharge has raised a series of questions over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) handling of the exercise, demanding greater transparency before the process moves ahead.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru today, Kharge said the Karnataka Cabinet had already submitted written objections to the ECI regarding several aspects of the SIR exercise. "We have not asked the ECI to stop the SIR. Revision of electoral rolls is mandatory, and it is the Commission's responsibility to prepare a clean and accurate voter list. But before beginning the process, our questions must be answered," he said.

The minister said the government had sought clarification on what constitutes "logical discrepancy" and the criteria being used to remove names from the electoral rolls.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge (ETV Bharat)

"On what basis are people being deleted from the voter list? What exactly is a logical discrepancy? These are questions we have asked both the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. So far, we have received no response," he said.