ETV Bharat / bharat

'Attention-Deviating Tactic By BJP': Priyank Kharge On EC's Notice To Congress President Over 'Terrorist' Remark Against PM Modi

Bangalore: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday hit out at the Election Commission over the notice issued to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge over his "terrorist" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it an "attention-deviating tactic" by the BJP.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding an explanation for his controversial remark directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the high-decibel Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign.

Speaking with the media, Kharge raised concerns over the alleged "picking and choosing of opposition leaders" by the EC and added that a suitable reply will be given to the Commission regarding the notice.

Defending the Congress President, Kharge said, "The Election Commission is free to give notices to anybody they want. But this picking and choosing of opposition leaders is what we've been raising concerns about. Especially when Mr. Kharge has already clarified that he meant the economic terrorism that he's spreading and the terrorism that Mr. Modi is spreading using IT, ED or CBI amongst the opposition. So it's okay, whatever it is, we will give the reply to the Election Commission."

Kharge, hinting at a collusion between EC and BJP, said that the party has "run out of issues," and that it is trying to divert attention from issues like alleged vote-chori and malpractices in SIR. "I think the BJP has run out of issues. They've been caught in vote chori, they've been caught making a mockery of the Election Commission and the Commissioner, and now the SIR also has been exposed. So I just think that it's an attention-deviating tactics by the BJP as usual," he stated.

He further referred to the alleged remarks by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, calling PM Modi "a dreaded terrorist," and questioned the lack of anger from the BJP government against its own ally.