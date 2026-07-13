ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Private Rights Will Have To Cede To Public Interest’, Says SC On Royalty Calculation Rules For Iron Ore Mining

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of provisions governing the calculation of royalty on major minerals, dismissing a challenge by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd against the Centre.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.

Justice Viswanathan, who authored the 82-page judgment, said, “Private rights will have to cede to public interest. A constitutional court called upon to pronounce on the validity of such fiscal measures should be loath to interfere, for any interference in the absence of legitimate grounds would put public interest in jeopardy….we do not consider the measure to be unreasonable or disproportionate”.

In a ruling with wide‑ranging implications for the mining industry and state revenues, the bench held that the applicable rules treat royalty and other statutory levies as part of the ‘sale value’ used to calculate mineral prices.

Justice Viswanathan dismissed a petition filed by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd against Rule 38 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules.

“In the challenge to the constitutionality of the rules as to demonstrate how the levy is illegal, the petitioners have not been able to establish unconstitutionality. On the contrary, the Union has offered proper justification for the measure of levy adopted and it passes constitutional muster,” said the bench.

The bench held that the explanations to Rule 38 of the 2016 Rules and Rule 45(8)(a) of the 2017 Rules, insofar as they provide for inclusion of royalty and payments made towards District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) in the sale value for computing the average sale price for determination of royalty, is constitutional and valid.

“We hold that the impugned Rules are not violative of Article 14 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. We further hold that the impugned provisions are not ultra vires Section 9 of the MMDR Act,” said the bench, as it dismissed the writ petition.