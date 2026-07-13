‘Private Rights Will Have To Cede To Public Interest’, Says SC On Royalty Calculation Rules For Iron Ore Mining
The court held that the applicable rules treat royalty and other statutory levies as part of the ‘sale value’ used to calculate mineral prices.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of provisions governing the calculation of royalty on major minerals, dismissing a challenge by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd against the Centre.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan.
Justice Viswanathan, who authored the 82-page judgment, said, “Private rights will have to cede to public interest. A constitutional court called upon to pronounce on the validity of such fiscal measures should be loath to interfere, for any interference in the absence of legitimate grounds would put public interest in jeopardy….we do not consider the measure to be unreasonable or disproportionate”.
In a ruling with wide‑ranging implications for the mining industry and state revenues, the bench held that the applicable rules treat royalty and other statutory levies as part of the ‘sale value’ used to calculate mineral prices.
Justice Viswanathan dismissed a petition filed by Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd against Rule 38 of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules.
“In the challenge to the constitutionality of the rules as to demonstrate how the levy is illegal, the petitioners have not been able to establish unconstitutionality. On the contrary, the Union has offered proper justification for the measure of levy adopted and it passes constitutional muster,” said the bench.
The bench held that the explanations to Rule 38 of the 2016 Rules and Rule 45(8)(a) of the 2017 Rules, insofar as they provide for inclusion of royalty and payments made towards District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) in the sale value for computing the average sale price for determination of royalty, is constitutional and valid.
“We hold that the impugned Rules are not violative of Article 14 and Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution. We further hold that the impugned provisions are not ultra vires Section 9 of the MMDR Act,” said the bench, as it dismissed the writ petition.
The plea had assailed the Rules as being ultra vires to Articles 14 (right to equality) and 19(1)(g) (freedom to conduct business) of the Constitution.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd had challenged the explanations to Rule 38 of the 2016 Rules which specify that while calculating the "sale value" of minerals, no deductions should be made for payments toward royalty, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).
The government had said that striking down these rules would result in a staggering loss of approximately Rs 7 lakh crore to the state exchequer over the 50-year lease periods of auctioned mines.
The bench noted that the Union of India demonstrated before us by producing graphs, charts and data that wherever the highest ex-mine price was reported, the quantity despatched was NIL or very low. They also demonstrated that where the ex-mine price was low, the quantity despatched was high. “It is contended that under the method of calculation of average sale price, weighted average of ex-mine price is relevant, and, in that context, despatched quantity is taken as the weight. They contend that by this jugglery, enormous loss is caused in royalty payments and in premium payments by beating down the average sale price”, noted the bench.
“It is the contention that the measure of levy and the decision not to exclude royalty and payments made towards DMF and NMET was taken as a regulatory measure to suppress the mischief, to prevent evasion to the extent possible and to advance the remedy, to arrive at a fair value of the mineral,” noted the bench.
The apex court found nothing manifestly arbitrary in the process adopted. “There is nothing capricious or irrational about the measure and it cannot be said that it has been adopted without any determining principle nor do we find the measure excessive or disproportionate for it to be characterized as manifestly arbitrary,” said Justice Viswanathan.
“According to the petitioners, ad valorem cannot include in the value the levy of royalty, payments made towards DMF and NMET. We are not able to countenance that submission,” he added.
Justice Viswanathan said as a means to check evasion, a measure has been prescribed under which ad valorem will be arrived at to check manipulation and to strike at evasion, certain factors have been loaded on to the sale value and we find nothing illegal in the same.
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