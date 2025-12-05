ETV Bharat / bharat

Private Member's Bill In Lok Sabha Seeks Employees' Right To Disconnect Calls Beyond Work Hours

New Delhi: A private member's bill, which seeks to allow employees not to entertain work-related calls and emails outside work hours, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are allowed to introduce bills on subjects on which they think government should bring a law. Barring a few cases, most of the private member bills are withdrawn after government replies on the proposed law. NCP MP Supriya Sule introduced the "Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025" which proposes to establish an employees' welfare authority to confer the right on every employee to disconnect from work-related telephone calls and emails beyond work hours and on holidays.

The bill proposes right to refuse to answer calls and emails outside work hours and for all matters connected therewith. Another bill Menstrual Benefits Bill, 2024, moved by Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya, proposes to provide certain facilities at work place to women employees during menstruation.

The bill seeks to lay down a legal framework to provide certain benefits to women in workplace during the menstrual period. Congress MP Manickam Tagore introduced a bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.