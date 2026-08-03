ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Books Private Hospital, Railway Officials In Rajasthan For Rs 1.5 Crore Medical Reimbursement Fraud

Jodhpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against directors and officials of a prominent private hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, along with unidentified Railway officials, after allegedly uncovering Rs 1.5 crore irregularities in a medical reimbursement scheme.

The case was registered after the CBI conducted a preliminary probe into allegations that the private hospital submitted inflated, fabricated, and manipulated medical reimbursement claims of railway employees to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Jodhpur between 2022 and 2024.

“The investigation by the CBI revealed that the hospital submitted claims for expensive medications that were never administered to patients. Records were allegedly altered to show normal ward patients as ICU admissions to increase the claim amount,” officials said quoting the FIR.

The fraudulent alterations resulted in a wrongful loss to the Indian Railways of approximately Rs. 1.50 crore, officsaid, added.

A copy of FIR (Special arrangement)

The case, which stemmed from a complaint by the Railway Hospital, was registered by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jodhpur CBI, who assigned the investigation to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) UK Sharma.

Officials said that the Divisional Railway Hospital, Jodhpur, would refer some ailing employees to the private hospital under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide treatment and services that are not available at the government hospital.