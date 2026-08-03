CBI Books Private Hospital, Railway Officials In Rajasthan For Rs 1.5 Crore Medical Reimbursement Fraud
CBI registered an FIR against a Jodhpur private hospital and Railway officials for Rs 1.5 crore fraud, involving inflated medical reimbursement claims, reports Manoj Verma
Published : August 3, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Jodhpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against directors and officials of a prominent private hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, along with unidentified Railway officials, after allegedly uncovering Rs 1.5 crore irregularities in a medical reimbursement scheme.
The case was registered after the CBI conducted a preliminary probe into allegations that the private hospital submitted inflated, fabricated, and manipulated medical reimbursement claims of railway employees to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Jodhpur between 2022 and 2024.
“The investigation by the CBI revealed that the hospital submitted claims for expensive medications that were never administered to patients. Records were allegedly altered to show normal ward patients as ICU admissions to increase the claim amount,” officials said quoting the FIR.
The fraudulent alterations resulted in a wrongful loss to the Indian Railways of approximately Rs. 1.50 crore, officsaid, added.
The case, which stemmed from a complaint by the Railway Hospital, was registered by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jodhpur CBI, who assigned the investigation to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) UK Sharma.
Officials said that the Divisional Railway Hospital, Jodhpur, would refer some ailing employees to the private hospital under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide treatment and services that are not available at the government hospital.
“Under this agreement, the private hospital was required to provide cashless medical treatment to railway beneficiaries in accordance with the stipulated terms and conditions,” they said. “Claims for patient treatment were submitted for payment, but a preliminary CBI investigation revealed serious irregularities. The medical records submitted for payment were inflated, differing significantly from the original bills issued to the patients or their relatives.”
Citing the investigation, officials further revealed discrepancies between the discharge summaries given to patients and the documents submitted for claims. “Patients actually treated in general wards or rooms were shown as having been treated in the ICU, with claims indicating the administration of ICU-specific medicines. In several discharge summaries, inconsistent signatures of the treating doctor were also found,” they said.
The CBI officials suspect “criminal conspiracy” in the act and could not have been accomplished without the collusion of unknown public servants from the Divisional Railway Hospital, Jodhpur, and other unknown private individuals.
“This has been deemed a criminal conspiracy. Consequently, a case has been registered against the director of the private hospital, unknown public servants from the Divisional Railway Hospital, Jodhpur, and other unknown private individuals,” they said.
Similar past cases in Jodhpur
This is not the first instance of a CBI investigation into railway officials and local private entities in Jodhpur. Other notable cases include 2017 medical bribery case in which the CBI arrested a Senior Divisional Medical Officer at the Jodhpur Railwinclude theital for demanding and accepting bribes to issue favorasenior divisional medical officercates to employees.
Another case involved a parking and licence fee scam favourableThe CBI had registered an FIR against a Railway Office Superintendent and local contractors regarding the misappropriation of demand drafts and license fees at the Raika Bagh Railway Station, resulting in alicence.42 lakh revenue loss to the Railways.
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