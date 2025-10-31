ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Government Appoints Private Agencies To Monitor, Bill, Install Meters And Oversee Water Supply

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is on the verge of handing over the monitoring of water bills and tankers to a private company, ostensibly to improve water management and increase revenue. The discussions on the matter, which began in September, are nearly over, and the DJB is about to take the final call in this regard.

The Delhi government's Minister for Water Parvesh Verma, convened a meeting with officials of the multinational professional services multinational agency KPMG on Thursday, which was attended by DJB Chief Executive Officer Kaushal Raj Sharma and other officials.

Verma said projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway to improve Delhi's water and sewerage infrastructure, adding that many existing projects, which cost Rs 100 crore or more, are not properly monitored.

He said that as a result, several other DJB projects couldn't be completed on time, while costs kept rising. To address this, KPMG has been appointed as the DJB's project management unit. The agency's job will be to provide consultancy and monitoring for all projects.

KPMG will also oversee the water supply and sewer line installations across Delhi, monitor consumer meters and bills, and identify illegal water usage. It can also suggest changes wherever there is room for improvement.

Consumers in Delhi will no longer have to wait months for new water meters to be installed. To expedite the pending work, the DJB has also entrusted the work of installing meters to private agencies. According to Verma, this was done due to the increasing number of pending applications, and the revenue loss resulting from it.

Over 100,000 Pending Water Meter Applications

Over 1,00,000 applications for water meter installation are pending with the DJB. According to the Water Minister, this pending demand is causing the Water Board to lose an estimated Rs 51 crore in revenue.