Delhi Government Appoints Private Agencies To Monitor, Bill, Install Meters And Oversee Water Supply
Water Minister Parvesh Verma said KPMG will improve water management, increase revenue. DJB says it will retain control of water rates and billing.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is on the verge of handing over the monitoring of water bills and tankers to a private company, ostensibly to improve water management and increase revenue. The discussions on the matter, which began in September, are nearly over, and the DJB is about to take the final call in this regard.
The Delhi government's Minister for Water Parvesh Verma, convened a meeting with officials of the multinational professional services multinational agency KPMG on Thursday, which was attended by DJB Chief Executive Officer Kaushal Raj Sharma and other officials.
Verma said projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are underway to improve Delhi's water and sewerage infrastructure, adding that many existing projects, which cost Rs 100 crore or more, are not properly monitored.
He said that as a result, several other DJB projects couldn't be completed on time, while costs kept rising. To address this, KPMG has been appointed as the DJB's project management unit. The agency's job will be to provide consultancy and monitoring for all projects.
KPMG will also oversee the water supply and sewer line installations across Delhi, monitor consumer meters and bills, and identify illegal water usage. It can also suggest changes wherever there is room for improvement.
Consumers in Delhi will no longer have to wait months for new water meters to be installed. To expedite the pending work, the DJB has also entrusted the work of installing meters to private agencies. According to Verma, this was done due to the increasing number of pending applications, and the revenue loss resulting from it.
Over 100,000 Pending Water Meter Applications
Over 1,00,000 applications for water meter installation are pending with the DJB. According to the Water Minister, this pending demand is causing the Water Board to lose an estimated Rs 51 crore in revenue.
He said the backlog has piled up as the number of licensed plumbers, to whom the Water Board currently assigns the task of installing meters, has dwindled to around 250.
This is insufficient, given the millions of pending applications, resulting in long waits for consumers. To address this problem, the Delhi government has now decided to outsource this work to private agencies.
Goal To Increase Water Supply In Delhi
The question surrounding the plan to provide 24-hour, clean water supply in Delhi is: Where will the water come from? Verma said that in 2015, Delhi was processing 900 million gallons per day (MGD) of clean water.
To provide 24-hour clean water across Delhi, an estimated 1,250 MGD of water will be required, that too, in the face of rising demand from neighbouring states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Verma said, "In the next few years, we planned to be able to supply 1,400 MGD of water from our water treatment plants."
The DJB is also discussing a new policy, called "One Zone, One Operator", to improve the management of water and sewage services in the city-state. Under the policy, Delhi would be divided into eight zones, with the responsibility for each zone assigned to different private operators.
However, the Board would retain control of water rates and billing. It was emphasised that the move wouldn't completely privatise the DJB, but improve efficiency and reduce lost in distribution, called "non-revenue water".
