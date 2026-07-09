Pristine Paths In Paradise: Kashmir Tour Operators Explore Untrodden Tourist Places Amid Rush At Popular Hotspots
As rush of tourists at conventional tourist spots stresses the ecology of these places, stakeholders are exploring new spots for visitors.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Srinagar: With the rising tourist footfall congesting Kashmir's popular destinations mounting pressure on their fragile ecology, tour operators are now promoting offbeat destinations across the Valley to ease the burden on Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, the tourist hotspots.
Started last year from Gurez, these tour operators have visited Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley; this year they visited Keran, the scenic spot on the Kishenganga River on the Line of Control in Kupwara district.
“Our aim is to promote these spots so that the popular destinations are decongested from the huge rush of tourists to protect their environment and manage those places,” Farooq Kuthoo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told ETV Bharat.
Since these places are located in high-risk security zones on the LoC, visitors must go through security checks and frisking at several checkpoints along the route. “Keran, Gurez, Lolab are beautiful off beat spots where groups of locals and tourists are visiting. But the only hassle is the security checks for safety reasons. However, a police pass from the local police stations ensures a smooth trip,” he added.
As these offbeat and scenic spots are yet to appear on the government’s tourism map, the local people lack training and capacity to host tourists. Kuthoo said that local people have started home stays in their houses, but they need capacity building.
“We have discussed capacity building for locals and building infrastructure for waste management and sanitation with the local administration and stakeholders so that these places are saved from environmental disasters and waste pollution,” he said.
Kuthoo and several of his colleagues visited Keran this week and will explore more places like Lolab and others to promote tourism. This promotion also comes at a time when some tourist places are still awaiting opening after their closure following the Pahalgam attack on tourists on 22 April last year. “There are a lot of unexplored places in Kashmir that can accommodate regulated tourism,” Sajad Ahmad, another tour operator, told ETV Bharat.
This new exploration will also give a boost to the local economy in these frontier areas where people struggle for livelihood due to limited scope for agriculture and horticulture activities. “In Keran, people cultivate maize in small parcels of land due to the absence of proper irrigation facilities. Similarly in Tandghar it is a mix of maize and paddy cultivation due to the availability of irrigation water from local water streams. So, tourism will help the livelihood of locals here like it is helping in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other tourist places,” Fayaz Karnahi, a youth from Karnah, said.
He said that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the improved security situation have attracted visitors to places like Teetwal and Semari, the last village in Karnah on the LoC.
However, the tourist rush brings an environmental burden caused by garbage littering by visitors. For sanitation and solid waste management, local legislators have insisted that the local administration impose fines on polluters and violators. Ruling party MLA from the Gurez constituency of Bandipora, Nazir Gurezi said he has asked local administrators to completely ban single use plastic and slap fines on violators and local traders who sell plastic. “We will create infrastructure for sanitation but legal measures are also necessary for sanitation,” he told ETV Bharat.
He said Gurez is witnessing a huge rush of locals and tourists who explore its green hills near the LoC and interact with its culture. His party colleague Farooq Shah, who represents the Gulmarg constituency, said that besides community awareness for maintaining sanitation at tourist destinations, the government will create a roadmap for addressing this issue.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Qamar Sajad, said they have roped in experts, stakeholders and officials from all tourist destinations to update master plans so that Kashmir sustains tourism without impacting the destinations with traffic congestion and waste.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also urged tourism stakeholders to focus on sustainable tourism so that the industry thrives for the long term. Addressing a recent conclave on sustainable tourism planning at SKICC, Omar said the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir must transition towards a sustainable, scientific, long-term, evidence-based and community-centric tourism model.
“Tourism without sustainability is an unqualified disaster. Tourism will not survive for the long-term if we do not create sustainability measures and planning for the future. The government and stakeholders have to make Jammu and Kashmir a value-based tourism destination rather than a volume-based tourism destination,” he said.
“While planning, management of solid waste is the responsibility of the government, owning and respecting the environment requires support of people and a change of mindset,” added the CM.
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