ETV Bharat / bharat

Pristine Paths In Paradise: Kashmir Tour Operators Explore Untrodden Tourist Places Amid Rush At Popular Hotspots

Srinagar: With the rising tourist footfall congesting Kashmir's popular destinations mounting pressure on their fragile ecology, tour operators are now promoting offbeat destinations across the Valley to ease the burden on Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, the tourist hotspots.

Started last year from Gurez, these tour operators have visited Pir Panchal and Chenab Valley; this year they visited Keran, the scenic spot on the Kishenganga River on the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

“Our aim is to promote these spots so that the popular destinations are decongested from the huge rush of tourists to protect their environment and manage those places,” Farooq Kuthoo, president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), told ETV Bharat.

Members of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir during a tour to non-conventional tourist spots (Special Arrangement)

Since these places are located in high-risk security zones on the LoC, visitors must go through security checks and frisking at several checkpoints along the route. “Keran, Gurez, Lolab are beautiful off beat spots where groups of locals and tourists are visiting. But the only hassle is the security checks for safety reasons. However, a police pass from the local police stations ensures a smooth trip,” he added.

As these offbeat and scenic spots are yet to appear on the government’s tourism map, the local people lack training and capacity to host tourists. Kuthoo said that local people have started home stays in their houses, but they need capacity building.

A view of a village along the LoC in north Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“We have discussed capacity building for locals and building infrastructure for waste management and sanitation with the local administration and stakeholders so that these places are saved from environmental disasters and waste pollution,” he said.