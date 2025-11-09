ETV Bharat / bharat

Luxury Behind Bars? Prisoners Using Phones, Watching TV At Bengaluru Central Jail; Probe Ordered

Bengaluru: Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation after viral videos showing inmates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, Karnataka, using mobile phones and enjoying special facilities surfaced on social media, officials said.

Director General of Prisons B Dayananda said that the instructions had been issued to verify the footage allegedly featuring high-profile inmates, including Telugu actor Tarun Raju, a co-accused in the sensational gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao; Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, a notorious recruiter for the terror group ISIS; and Umesh Reddy, a convicted serial rapist and killer, who was also seen watching television inside his cell.

In an official release, Additional Inspector General of Prisons PV Anand Reddy said that a team had inspected the prison after the footage surfaced online. “The videos, some of which were reportedly recorded in 2023 and others in 2025, have been superficially proven to be genuine,” he said.

The Chief Superintendent of Prisons has been directed to register separate cases at Parappana Agrahara police station to determine how the mobile phones were smuggled into the jail, who provided them to inmates, and who filmed and circulated the videos, Reddy said.