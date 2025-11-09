Luxury Behind Bars? Prisoners Using Phones, Watching TV At Bengaluru Central Jail; Probe Ordered
Footage allegedly featuring notorious inmates sparks outrage, with officials ordering an investigation into VIP treatment behind bars.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation after viral videos showing inmates at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru, Karnataka, using mobile phones and enjoying special facilities surfaced on social media, officials said.
Director General of Prisons B Dayananda said that the instructions had been issued to verify the footage allegedly featuring high-profile inmates, including Telugu actor Tarun Raju, a co-accused in the sensational gold smuggling case involving actor Ranya Rao; Juhad Hameed Shakeel Manna, a notorious recruiter for the terror group ISIS; and Umesh Reddy, a convicted serial rapist and killer, who was also seen watching television inside his cell.
In an official release, Additional Inspector General of Prisons PV Anand Reddy said that a team had inspected the prison after the footage surfaced online. “The videos, some of which were reportedly recorded in 2023 and others in 2025, have been superficially proven to be genuine,” he said.
The Chief Superintendent of Prisons has been directed to register separate cases at Parappana Agrahara police station to determine how the mobile phones were smuggled into the jail, who provided them to inmates, and who filmed and circulated the videos, Reddy said.
“The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Zone has been tasked with conducting a preliminary departmental inquiry and submitting a report, based on which disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible,” Reddy said in the release.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to reporters in Bengaluru, said he was unaware of the situation. “I don’t know about that. I will speak after getting information,” he said.
The controversy follows a similar incident in August 2024, when a photo of actor Darshan, accused in a murder case, surfaced showing him smoking a cigarette alongside alleged rowdy-sheeter Wilson Gordon Nagar inside the same prison. The image caused a public uproar and prompted a separate internal inquiry.
Authorities have not yet released details on when the current investigation will be completed.
