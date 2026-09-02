ETV Bharat / bharat

'Principals Quit': Leadership Crisis Leaves GMC Doda Headless Amid MBBS Admissions

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir’s prestigious institution, Government Medical College (GMC) Doda, is facing a bizarre leadership crisis. Senior doctors would rather resign than work away from Jammu. In eight years, the college saw six principals, and three quit prematurely.

The medical college’s leadership timeline reveals the instability of administrators. Founding principal Dr Tariq Azad took charge on July 6, 2018, successfully completing his tenure on August 31, 2020. His successor, Dr Dinesh Kumar, assumed office the next day but resigned prematurely exactly one year later.

After Dr Kumar, Dr Noor Ali then took the reins, serving until his scheduled retirement on January 31, 2023. But the instability returned with Dr Puja Vimesh, who stepped down prematurely on July 20, 2024, due to health issues. Following her, Dr Rakesh Bahl took charge and served from July 22, 2024, until his superannuation on January 31, 2026.

Again, the crisis peaked for the GMC this year when Dr Dev Raj Dogra, appointed on March 11, 2026, suddenly walked out after applying for voluntary retirement barely two months later.

GMC Doda is among seven new medical colleges established in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014. Five were launched during the final term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration announced two more in 2019. The expansion split these institutes across both regions. Kashmir received three colleges in Anantnag, Baramulla, and Handwara. Jammu gained four, located in Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, and Udhampur.

Unlike their urban counterparts, remote institutes like GMC Doda and GMC Rajouri bear the brunt of this administrative crisis and mismanagement, which severely hampers daily operations and college growth.

Officials of the Health and Medical Education Department and senior doctors of GMC Jammu told ETV Bharat that the majority of the senior professors in GMC Jammu are not willing to head any of these four institutes.

“The main issue with the medical colleges of Doda, Rajouri and Udhampur is that senior professors don’t want to leave their clinical practice in Jammu or stay away from their families,” said a senior official, wishing anonymity. “When the government orders appointment of any of the professors to far-off GMCs, they either don’t spend time in the medical colleges or apply for Volunteer Retirement Service (VRS).”

The latest fallout happened at GMC Doda. Appointed on March 11, Dr Dogra applied for voluntary retirement less than two months later in May.

“Three months passed without any word from the government as his request was neither accepted nor rejected,” an official explained. “Under standard service rules, if the administration fails to respond within the stipulated three-month window, the VRS is legally deemed accepted,” he added.