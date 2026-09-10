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Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, 50th Imam of the Ismaili community, during a meeting in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two held discussions on India's partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in agriculture and rural development, among other areas. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is visiting India from September 9 to 15 following an invitation from Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.