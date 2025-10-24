ETV Bharat / bharat

RJD, Congress Indulged In Scams: PM Modi At Poll Rally In Samastipur

Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress during his first rally in Bihar, ahead of the two-phased polls. He said that both Congress and RJD were indulged in scams and expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in Bihar.

"Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay and vote for good governance," PM Modi said at a poll rally in Samastipur. "Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power). Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur played an important role to uplift the weaker sections of society and inspired us," the Prime Minister said.

"Those who carry a copy of the Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people", Modi said, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that the demand for Constitutional status to OBC was fulfilled by the National Democratic Alliance government.