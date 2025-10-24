RJD, Congress Indulged In Scams: PM Modi At Poll Rally In Samastipur
PM Modi at the poll rally in Samastipur claimed Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power.
Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress during his first rally in Bihar, ahead of the two-phased polls. He said that both Congress and RJD were indulged in scams and expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power in Bihar.
"Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay and vote for good governance," PM Modi said at a poll rally in Samastipur. "Nayee raftar se chalega Bihar, phir jab aayegi NDA sarkar' (Bihar's growth will speed up once NDA returns to power). Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur played an important role to uplift the weaker sections of society and inspired us," the Prime Minister said.
"Those who carry a copy of the Constitution in their hand are simply misleading people", Modi said, apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that the demand for Constitutional status to OBC was fulfilled by the National Democratic Alliance government.
He also asserted that the new education policy emphasises studies in local languages. "RJD and Congress indulged in scams, their leaders out on bail and are trying to steal 'Jannayak' title of Karpoori Thakur," he said.
Modi also claimed that the NDA under Nitish Kumar's leadership will break all records in Bihar this time. "Congress and the RJD created obstacles before Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar," alleged PM Modi.
