ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Embarks On Week-Long France, Slovakia Visit; To Attend Bilateral Talks, G7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.

In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993 -- marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.

"Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages," Modi said.

In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit 'Nice' for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

"When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well," he said.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ along with President Macron on the same day. "This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India’s most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem," Modi asserted.

"I will travel to the Slovak Republic from June 14-15, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993. A historic visit to Slovakia builds on strong momentum in our bilateral relationship," said the Prime Minister ahead of his foreign tour.

The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.