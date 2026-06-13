PM Modi Embarks On Week-Long France, Slovakia Visit; To Attend Bilateral Talks, G7 Summit
In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit France's Nice City for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 Summit and hold discussions with world leaders on a range of bilateral and global issues.
In his departure statement, Modi said France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country's independence in 1993 -- marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties.
"Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages," Modi said.
In the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit 'Nice' for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.
"When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well," he said.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate ‘Bharat Innovates’ along with President Macron on the same day. "This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India’s most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem," Modi asserted.
"I will travel to the Slovak Republic from June 14-15, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993. A historic visit to Slovakia builds on strong momentum in our bilateral relationship," said the Prime Minister ahead of his foreign tour.
The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.
"I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico in Bratislava. I will also have the opportunity to interact with Slovak business leaders. Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energise our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member," he said.
Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026
The visit will begin with…
After Slovakia, Modi will visit Evian to participate in the G7 Summit on 16th and 17th June. The prime minister said India's participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, reflects the confidence reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.
"This is the eighth consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," he said.
On the final leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Paris on 18 June 2026 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.
"I will be in Paris on the 18th, where I will be attending VivaTech 2026 along with President Macron. I am glad to be attending one of Europe’s important gatherings for tech and innovation. On the same day, I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations," he said.
He further concluded his statement by asserting that this visit will reinforce India’s deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond.
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