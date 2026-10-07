PM Modi Visits L K Advani On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt
Modi has been serving continuously as a head of government, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and as the prime minister of India
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of former deputy prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart L K Advani and sought his blessings on completing 25 years as a head of government on Wednesday.
Modi has been serving continuously as a head of government -- first as the chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently, as the prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001. The prime minister visited Advani's residence here on completing 25 years as a head of government, official sources said.
Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress. https://t.co/ib51lx4CkU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2026
In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress."
Earlier, addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government, Modi coined a slogan -- "We Will Do It" -- and asserted that India will become a developed country by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.
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