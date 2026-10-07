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PM Modi Visits L K Advani On Completing 25 Years As Head Of Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with veteran BJP leader and former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani, as PM Modi completes 25 years in public life and service, at Advani's residence, in New Delhi on Oct. 7, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of former deputy prime minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart L K Advani and sought his blessings on completing 25 years as a head of government on Wednesday.

Modi has been serving continuously as a head of government -- first as the chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently, as the prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001. The prime minister visited Advani's residence here on completing 25 years as a head of government, official sources said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Met Advani Ji at his residence and sought his blessings. His decades of public service and contribution to our national life have left a lasting imprint. He has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's progress."

Earlier, addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government, Modi coined a slogan -- "We Will Do It" -- and asserted that India will become a developed country by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.