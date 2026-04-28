Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Ensure Women's Reservation In Legislatures Implemented: PM Modi In Varanasi
Earlier today, Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains -- Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).
Published : April 28, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), TMC and DMK on Tuesday for stalling amendments to the women's reservation law in Parliament and assured women that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that their right to reservation in legislative bodies is implemented.
Addressing a women's conference in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, "I have come to this programme to seek blessings from all women for the beginning of a maha yagya.
"As the parliamentarian from Kashi, as the prime minister of the country, I need your blessings to achieve a major goal in the national interest -- implementing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies," he said. Modi said just a few days ago, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) efforts in Parliament were unsuccessful due to parties like the SP and the Congress.
"I once again assure all my sisters that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your right to reservation is implemented," he added. The prime minister hit out at the SP, saying it was "difficult for daughters to come out of their houses" during the party's rule in Uttar Pradesh.
He said "pariwarwadi" (dynastic) parties like the Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and DMK have "betrayed women" once again.
"These pariwarwadi parties do not want daughters to reach the Assembly or the Lok Sabha. These parties have put the brakes on women's reservation for the last 40 years," Modi said.
Earlier today, Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains -- Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).
For UP, this development holds special significance as Varanasi and Ayodhya, being major spiritual destinations, attract millions of devotees annually, and an enhanced rail connectivity to metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune is expected to boost tourism, an official statement said.
"The Banaras-Hadapsar (Pune) service will facilitate easier access to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while the Ayodhya-Mumbai service will improve connectivity to the Shri Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra," a press note from the Railway ministry said.
The trains are expected to particularly benefit daily passengers, migrant workers, and pilgrims travelling between the two states, providing direct connectivity and eliminating the need to change trains. According to the ministry, Amrit Bharat Express trains have been designed for the common man, offering a blend of comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Originating from Banaras, the train will cover important stations such as Prayagraj and Jhansi in UP; Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; and in Maharashtra, Manmad and Kopargaon, which together serve as the primary rail gateway to Shirdi before terminating at Hadapsar, Pune's fastest-growing suburb.
"The inaugural run of Banaras Hadapsar (Pune) Amrit Bharat Express will start from Banaras in the evening and will terminate at Hadapsar (Pune) late at night on the following day, completing the journey in approximately 30 hours," the ministry said.
The train will make 18 stops, including Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar, Daund, and Hadapsar.
The inaugural run of Ayodhya-Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Amrit Bharat Express will start from Ayodhya Cantt in the evening and will terminate at Mumbai LTT late in the evening on the following day, completing the journey in approximately 28 hours.
The train will make 12 stops, including Ayodhya Cantt, Sultanpur, MBD Pratapgarh, Prayagraj Jn, Manikpur Jn, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi Jn, Bhusaval Jn, Jalgaon Jn, Nasik Road, Kalyan Jn, Thane, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.
Officials said that after the inaugural run, the ministry will announce the scheduled operations of these two trains very soon. Fares of the Amrit Bharat trains are approximately 15 to 17 per cent higher than those of regular Mail and Express trains.
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