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Will Leave No Stone Unturned To Ensure Women's Reservation In Legislatures Implemented: PM Modi In Varanasi

In this image received on April 28, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahila Sammelan, in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and others also present. ( PTI )

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), TMC and DMK on Tuesday for stalling amendments to the women's reservation law in Parliament and assured women that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that their right to reservation in legislative bodies is implemented.

Addressing a women's conference in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, "I have come to this programme to seek blessings from all women for the beginning of a maha yagya.

"As the parliamentarian from Kashi, as the prime minister of the country, I need your blessings to achieve a major goal in the national interest -- implementing reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies," he said. Modi said just a few days ago, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) efforts in Parliament were unsuccessful due to parties like the SP and the Congress.

"I once again assure all my sisters that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure that your right to reservation is implemented," he added. The prime minister hit out at the SP, saying it was "difficult for daughters to come out of their houses" during the party's rule in Uttar Pradesh.

He said "pariwarwadi" (dynastic) parties like the Congress, SP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and DMK have "betrayed women" once again.

"These pariwarwadi parties do not want daughters to reach the Assembly or the Lok Sabha. These parties have put the brakes on women's reservation for the last 40 years," Modi said.

Earlier today, Modi also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains -- Varanasi to Pune (Hadapsar) and Ayodhya to Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus).