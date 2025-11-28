PM Modi Holds Road Show In Karnataka's Udupi
PM Modi is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and receive blessings from the presiding Paryaya Swamiji.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST
Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a road show in the temple town of Udupi. Modi landed at the Mangaluru Airport and proceeded to Udupi by a special helicopter. The Prime Minister arrived here to take part in the “Laksha Geeta Pathana”, a mass recitation in which more than one lakh devotees will chant verses from the Bhagavad Gita in unison.
Standing on the running board of his vehicle, the Prime Minister waved at the enthusiastic gathering, which showered his convoy with flower petals. Modi reciprocated by throwing flowers back at the people waiting on either side of the road. Saffron festoons and BJP flags dotted the route.
The celebratory atmosphere was further elevated by performances from various cultural troupes that showcased the vibrant traditions of coastal Karnataka. He is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Sri Krishna temple and receive blessings from the presiding Paryaya Swamiji.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said that he is "honoured" to attend the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme at Sri Krishna Matha. PM Modi remarked that the programme brings together people from different sections of society to recite the Gita.
I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2025
"I am honoured to be visiting Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi to take part in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme tomorrow, 28th November. This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society," Modi said in a post on X.
Also Read: