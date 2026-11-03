PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro's Pink Line 3, Launch Phase-II Projects Today
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the entire Pink Line will be run by women operators, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST
Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore today (November 3) through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
The prime minister will inaugurate the 23-km-long Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) and lay the foundation stone of four new metro corridors under Phase-II.
The new metro line has been built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore. The corridor will connect Maan to the District Court Metro station, providing direct metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
The Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line is set to begin passenger services on November 4, providing significant relief from traffic congestion for professionals commuting daily to the Hinjewadi IT Park.
What makes Pune Metro's new Pink Line so special? 23 km connecting Hinjewadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar. Operated by women. Almost a third of the electricity needs planned from solar energy. Tomorrow, this Rs. 8,300 crore infra enhancement will be inaugurated! A significant boost to 'Ease of Living' for Pune! https://t.co/sPMa94JF6k— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2026
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the entire Pink Line will be run by women operators. Around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements will also be met through solar power, the statement read.
It includes a total of 23 stations. In the initial phase, 17 stations will be opened to the public. Connecting the Hinjewadi IT Park, Baner, Balewadi, and Shivajinagar areas, this route is considered a vital addition to Pune’s public transport infrastructure.
Meanwhile, IT engineers have expressed disappointment that the ticket fares for this line are nearly twice as high as those for the first phase of the Pune Metro. Ticket fares on the new metro line will range from ₹12 to ₹62.
The metro line was constructed through a collaboration between the PMRDA and the Tata Group. However, the fact that rainwater has begun leaking into the stations even before the official inauguration has raised serious concerns regarding construction quality, waterproofing, and the oversight of the project.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro Phase-II, estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. The phase will comprise four corridors -- Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A -- covering key residential, commercial and IT hubs across the city, the statement said.
While Lines 2A and 2B will extend the existing east-west network, connecting Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, respectively, Line 4 will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla. Line 4A will link Nal Stop with Manik Baug.
The expanded network will improve connectivity to important areas, including Kharadi, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Swargate, Pune Cantonment, Warje and Nanded City. Interchange facilities at Swargate, Nal Stop and Kharadi Bypass will integrate the new corridors with the existing metro network and intercity bus services.
According to the statement, the projects are aimed at strengthening Pune's public transport infrastructure, reducing road congestion and providing commuters with a more efficient and integrated urban mobility network.
Earlier on Monday, in a post on X, Modi explained what makes Pune Metro's new Pink Line so special. He said, "23 km connecting Hinjewadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar. Operated by women. Almost a third of the electricity needs are planned to be met by solar energy." This is a significant boost to ease of living in Pune, the PM said.
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