ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro's Pink Line 3, Launch Phase-II Projects Today

A metro train runs on the newly constructed Pink Line of Pune Metro connecting Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Pune, Maharashtra. ( IANS )

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro projects worth around Rs 21,800 crore today (November 3) through video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The prime minister will inaugurate the 23-km-long Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) and lay the foundation stone of four new metro corridors under Phase-II.

The new metro line has been built at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore. The corridor will connect Maan to the District Court Metro station, providing direct metro connectivity between the Hinjewadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi Metro line is set to begin passenger services on November 4, providing significant relief from traffic congestion for professionals commuting daily to the Hinjewadi IT Park.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the entire Pink Line will be run by women operators. Around 30 per cent of its electricity requirements will also be met through solar power, the statement read.

It includes a total of 23 stations. In the initial phase, 17 stations will be opened to the public. Connecting the Hinjewadi IT Park, Baner, Balewadi, and Shivajinagar areas, this route is considered a vital addition to Pune’s public transport infrastructure.

Meanwhile, IT engineers have expressed disappointment that the ticket fares for this line are nearly twice as high as those for the first phase of the Pune Metro. Ticket fares on the new metro line will range from ₹12 to ₹62.

The metro line was constructed through a collaboration between the PMRDA and the Tata Group. However, the fact that rainwater has begun leaking into the stations even before the official inauguration has raised serious concerns regarding construction quality, waterproofing, and the oversight of the project.