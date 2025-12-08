ETV Bharat / bharat

Now At 150 Years, It's Time To Restore Glory Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', at the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Initiating a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is a good opportunity to restore the glory of Vande Mataram that won us freedom in 1947. "Bankim da (Bankim Chandra Chatterjee) wrote Vande Mataram at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India. Vande Mataram is not just a mantra for political freedom; it was a sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of vestiges of colonialism," said Modi.

Taking a jibe at the previous Congress regime in his speech, Modi said, "When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled, and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind prison bars. The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass."

Calling Vande Mataram a "modern avatar" of this timeless legacy, the Prime Minister said the national song carried forward India’s spiritual heritage into the national movement.

PM Modi said Vande Mataram represents a shared legacy that rises above political divisions. "There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively," he told the Lok Sabha.