Now At 150 Years, It's Time To Restore Glory Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi
The Prime Minister stated that the country was reeling under the emergency when Vande Mataram completed 100 years.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Initiating a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that it is a good opportunity to restore the glory of Vande Mataram that won us freedom in 1947. "Bankim da (Bankim Chandra Chatterjee) wrote Vande Mataram at a time when it had become fashionable to look down upon India. Vande Mataram is not just a mantra for political freedom; it was a sacred war cry to rid Bharatmata of vestiges of colonialism," said Modi.
Taking a jibe at the previous Congress regime in his speech, Modi said, "When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled, and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind prison bars. The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass."
Calling Vande Mataram a "modern avatar" of this timeless legacy, the Prime Minister said the national song carried forward India’s spiritual heritage into the national movement.
PM Modi said Vande Mataram represents a shared legacy that rises above political divisions. "There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively," he told the Lok Sabha.
The Prime Minister said that the national song united India across regions during the freedom struggle. "It is because of this song that we are all here together… It united the nation from North to South and from East to West."
He added that the message of Vande Mataram should guide us (India) once again. "The time has come to unite again and move together with everyone. This song should inspire and energise us to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters.” Calling it a moment to reaffirm national resolve, the Prime Minister said, “We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047."
Further, Modi added that Mahatma Gandhi revived a thought that had lived in the bloodstream of India for thousands of years."The same feeling, culture and tradition that he expressed in his own words and emotions while welcoming us through Vande Mataram... Even Lord Ram, while leaving Lanka, affirmed this sentiment, saying 'Janani Janmabhoomischa Swargadapi Gariyasi'. Thus, Vande Mataram stands as a modern incarnation of this great cultural tradition."
Also Read