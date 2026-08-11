ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Urges People To Celebrate Independence Day With Honour, Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President and MP Nitin Nabin, MP Satabdi Roy and others wave the tri-colour flag during the NDA's weekly parliamentary meeting 'Mangal Milan', at Parliament Building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with honour, pride and glory, and take a pledge for a developed India.

Modi said this in a post on Instagram and also shared a video showing the NDA MPs and Union ministers greeting him by waving the tricolour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' when he entered the venue of the ruling coalition's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting.

"Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga (Tricolour in every home, tricolour in every heart). Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram," Modi said in the Instagram video.

Earlier, as soon as the prime minister entered the venue of the NDA parliamentary party meeting, the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament House complex, the ministers and MPs greeted him by waving the national flag and raising 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.

The prime minister reciprocated the gesture by holding a national flag himself and waving towards the members present. Those who attended the meeting included BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and S Jaishankar.

Ministers belonging to NDA constituent parties - HD Kumaraswamy (JD-S), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP), Ramdas Bandu Athawale (RSP-A), and leaders Praful Patel (NCP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLM), and Satabdi Roy (NCPI), and others also attended it.

The NDA parliamentary party meeting also saw a presentation by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil on different aspects of the Jal Shakti ministry, which is responsible for laying down policy guidelines and programmes for the development, conservation and management of water as a national resource.