India Witnessing Cultural Renaissance, Says PM Modi As He Unveils Lord Ram Statue In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after unveiling a 77-feet-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram during the 550th year celebrations of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, in Goa on Nov. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is witnessing a "cultural renaissance", and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain reflect the "awakening" of the nation.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after unveiling a 77-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Ram as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations at Partagali, in Cancona, South Goa. It is the tallest statue of Ram in the world, as per the Goa government.

"The restoration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, grand redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and expansion of the Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain, all these reflect the awakening of our nation, which is advancing its spiritual heritage with renewed strength," Modi said.

This renaissance will inspire future generations to stay connected to their roots, he said. Referring to Goa's history, Modi said there were times when Goa's temples and local traditions had to face destruction.

"It was the time when the language and cultural identity came under pressure. But these circumstances could not weaken the spirit, instead, they contributed to determination," he said.

"This is the uniqueness of Goa. Its culture has preserved its core essence through every change and has also revived itself with time," the prime minister added. Lauding the Mutt, Modi said over the past 550 years, this institution has endured “countless cyclones” of time.

“Eras changed, periods changed, many transformations occurred in the country and society, but amidst changing eras and challenges, the Mutt did not lose its direction; rather, it emerged as a centre that provides direction to people, and this is its greatest identity,” he said.