ETV Bharat / bharat

Looking To Advance India's Vision For Region Free From Terror: PM Departs For 4-Day Tour To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he boards the flight for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was looking forward to advancing India's vision for the SCO, anchored in security, connectivity and opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism as he departed for the two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic

The Prime Minister will be on tour from August 29 to September 1, during which he will hold delegation-level talks and attend the 26th SCO Summit.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he was confident that his visit would strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

Modi also said the trip will advance the shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said.