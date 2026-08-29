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Looking To Advance India's Vision For Region Free From Terror: PM Departs For 4-Day Tour To Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan

The Prime Minister will participate in the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31 and September 1.

In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he boards the flight for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in New Delhi.
In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he boards the flight for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in New Delhi. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was looking forward to advancing India's vision for the SCO, anchored in security, connectivity and opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism as he departed for the two-nation tour to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic

The Prime Minister will be on tour from August 29 to September 1, during which he will hold delegation-level talks and attend the 26th SCO Summit.

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he was confident that his visit would strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region.

Modi also said the trip will advance the shared pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity, values that lie at the heart of India's engagement with the world.

"India has been an active and constructive member of the SCO since 2017. I look forward to advancing India's vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," he said.

The Prime Minister said that at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he will visit Tashkent on August 29-30 for a State Visit to Uzbekistan. In recent years, the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement, he said.

"I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Yangi Uzbekistan'," he said.

Modi said he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, the Prime Minister will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation.

"I also look forward to meeting President Zhaparov and other SCO leaders, and to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich living heritage of Central Asia that India holds in deep respect," he said.

Officials said Modi will address the SCO summit, where he will highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity. The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with the SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit, they said.

Also Read:

  1. Why Closer Defence Ties With Uzbekistan Matter For India’s Central Asian Strategy
  2. SCO Members, Including India, Exchange Info On Situation Along Their Borders

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI
PM DEPARTS TOUR TO UZBEKISTAN
PM MODI TOUR TO KYRGYZSTAN
PM MODI ATTEND SCO SUMMIT
PM MODI TWO NATION TOUR

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