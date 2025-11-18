ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu On November 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on November 19 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister is expected to release a commemorative coin and a special set of postal stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

"At around 10 AM (on November 19), the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi (grave) of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects," an official release said.

Around 10:30 AM on Wednesday, PM Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and deliver an address. Following the Puttaparthi programme, PM Modi will proceed to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, to inaugurate and participate in the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in Puttaparthi directly from Hyderabad, ahead of the PM's visit, said an official press release.

"He (CM) will stay overnight in Puttaparthi and welcome PM Modi at Puttaparthi Airport at 9:25 AM on Wednesday," said the press release. Later, Naidu will join PM Modi in the centenary celebrations. And around 1:15 PM tomorrow, Naidu will bid farewell to the PM, it added.