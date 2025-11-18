ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh And Tamil Nadu On November 19

Modi will attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba and release the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan.

PM Modi
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Puttaparthi in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh on November 19 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister is expected to release a commemorative coin and a special set of postal stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

"At around 10 AM (on November 19), the Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi (grave) of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects," an official release said.

Around 10:30 AM on Wednesday, PM Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and deliver an address. Following the Puttaparthi programme, PM Modi will proceed to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, to inaugurate and participate in the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in Puttaparthi directly from Hyderabad, ahead of the PM's visit, said an official press release.

"He (CM) will stay overnight in Puttaparthi and welcome PM Modi at Puttaparthi Airport at 9:25 AM on Wednesday," said the press release. Later, Naidu will join PM Modi in the centenary celebrations. And around 1:15 PM tomorrow, Naidu will bid farewell to the PM, it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit in Coimbatore on November 19, and also release over Rs 18,000 crore monetary support to farmers on the occasion.

The 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN, which will be released, will support 9 crore farmers across the country. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments credited directly into the bank accounts, the release added.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Coimbatore at 1.30 PM from Andhra Pradesh. "The summit brings together many farmers, researchers, and innovators working in this field. The emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agriculture practices is indeed commendable," the PM said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'

He further said that the event was important as the 21st instalment of PM-Kisan will be released to the "hardworking farmers across the country." The summit also aims to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

"The summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies," a release said.

Over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the summit.

Also Read

Ahead Of PM Modi's Tamil Nadu Visit, CM Stalin Lists Three Key Demands On Behalf Of Farmers

TAGGED:

PM MODI ATTEND SRI SATHYA SAI BABA
PM KISAN
MODI VISIT TO ANDHRA AND COIMBATORE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.