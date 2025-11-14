ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister To Release 21st Instalment Of PM-KISAN On November 19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 19 release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers annually. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a central sector scheme launched on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family.

The prime minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on November 19, 2025, the agriculture minister said in a statement on Friday. So far, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 instalments. The funds have helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage.

Benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal, and also bank accounts with Aadhaar. The Centre has also undertaken various village-level special saturation campaigns from time to time to identify, verify and include all the cultivable land-owning farmers under the PM-KISAN Scheme.