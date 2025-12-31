ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Exposition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics On Jan 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 will inaugurate an exposition of the sacred Piprahwa Relics, which will be hosted at a heritage site in Delhi, officials said. The relics, discovered in the late 19th century, are widely believed to be associated with the mortal remains of the Buddha, enshrined by the Shakya clan, they said.

The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said it is organising "a landmark cultural exposition titled 'Lotus Light: Relics of the Awakened One', showcasing the revered sacred Piprahwa Relics along with significant associated antiquities".

The exposition underscores India's enduring civilisational connection with the teachings of the Buddha and its commitment to preserving and presenting its rich spiritual heritage, officials said.