ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Chair Conference Of Chief Secretaries Over Weekend

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the fifth national conference of chief secretaries of all states here over the weekend, during which deliberations will be held on further strengthening the Centre-State partnership through structured and sustained dialogue.

Based on the extensive deliberations between central ministries, departments, NITI Aayog, states and union territories and domain experts, the conference will focus on the theme 'Human Capital for Viksit Bharat' covering best practices and strategies for states and UTs to follow, an official statement said.

Under this overarching theme, special emphasis will be placed on five key areas: early childhood education, schooling, skilling, higher education, sports and extracurricular activities.

Six special sessions will also be held on deregulation in states; technology in governance: opportunities, risks and mitigation; agristack for smart supply chain and market linkages; one state, one world-class tourist destination; Atmanirbhar Bharat and swadeshi and plans for a post-left-wing extremism future.

Besides, focused deliberations would be held on heritage and manuscript preservation and digitisation and Ayush for All - Integrating Knowledge in primary healthcare delivery.