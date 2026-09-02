ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely To Attend SRCC Centenary Celebrations On September 5

Modi's program is expected to focus on a dialogue with students. This is being seen as a part of Modi’s Gen Z outreach initiative after the recent student protests in the national capital and other parts of the country.

The SRCC is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and various events are being organised at the college to mark the occasion. Preparations are underway at the campus for the Prime Minister's expected visit on the Teachers Day.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend a centenary year celebration programme at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi on September 5. He is likely to interact directly with college students during the event.

The college students are likely to share their ideas and questions on topics related to education, employment, entrepreneurship, technology and the future of the country. Colleges affiliated to the Delhi University attract a large number of students from across the country and Modi’s visit to the SRCC is considered important for youth engagement.

The Prime Minister had previously visited the SRCC in 2013 while serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Meanwhile Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu held a review meeting with the Vice Chancellors of Delhi's nine state universities on issues related to higher education on Wednesday.

The meeting emphasized strengthening the educational system and preparing students for changing employment needs. He discussed connecting students with skills, employment and new opportunities rather than limiting higher education to degrees. The need to increase university collaborations with international institutions and encourage research on local issues specific to Delhi was also emphasized upon.

The participants at the review meeting also discussed promoting entrepreneurship among students and creating a better environment for startups. Emphasis was also placed on making curriculum and training more relevant to industry needs. Strengthening preparations for national assessment and ranking processes like National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was also discussed to improve the quality of universities.

The meeting also recognized the importance of student activities like the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) with emphasis on instilling social responsibility, discipline, and the ability to respond in times of disaster or emergency through these activities. The need for university students to play an active role in Delhi's development and to integrate higher education with skills, research, employment and social responsibility was also discussed.