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PM Modi Taunts Congress For Dismal Show In MLC Polls Despite Use Of Paper Ballots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( File/PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday taunted the Congress party for its dismal show in the MLC elections despite the use of paper ballots, a key demand of opposition parties in their campaign against EVMs.

The Congress drew a blank in Karnataka while the BJP won five legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party three as results were announced on Wednesday for the biennial elections held in 28 upper house constituencies across four states.

"MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" Modi said in a post on 'X'. Counting began on Tuesday and was still underway in some seats. Elections to the six teachers' and five graduates' constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, four each in Bihar, two each in Karnataka, and three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies in Maharashtra were held on October 23.