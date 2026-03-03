PM Modi Becomes Most-Followed World Leader With Over 30 Million Subscribers On YouTube
Modi's subscriber count is over seven times that of US President Trump, demonstrating the extensive scale of his digital outreach and global engagement.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has surpassed the milestone of 30 million subscribers, further making him the most-followed world leader on the video-sharing platform. According to available figures, the Prime Minister remains well ahead of other prominent political figures worldwide in this category.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has a subscriber base of 6.6 million, which is only about one-fourth of Prime Minister Modi's following. PM Modi's subscriber count is also more than seven times that of US President Donald Trump, underlining the extensive scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.
In India, the Prime Minister has many more subscribers than other political leaders. He has approximately three times more subscribers than the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress individually.
With over 30 million subscribers, the prime minister's YouTube channel stands as the most subscribed, officials said. Last month, Modi crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to achieve this feat on that platform.
The prime minister joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade, his account has evolved into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders, officials said. On the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi has 106 million followers, while on Facebook, he has maintained a following of 54 million.
