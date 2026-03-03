ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Becomes Most-Followed World Leader With Over 30 Million Subscribers On YouTube

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has surpassed the milestone of 30 million subscribers, further making him the most-followed world leader on the video-sharing platform. According to available figures, the Prime Minister remains well ahead of other prominent political figures worldwide in this category.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has a subscriber base of 6.6 million, which is only about one-fourth of Prime Minister Modi's following. PM Modi's subscriber count is also more than seven times that of US President Donald Trump, underlining the extensive scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

In India, the Prime Minister has many more subscribers than other political leaders. He has approximately three times more subscribers than the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress individually.