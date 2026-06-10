ETV Bharat / bharat

I Am Proud That NDA Has Lived Up To People's Expectations: PM Modi

"Today, I also express my gratitude to all the companions who have been part of this journey. On this occasion, members of the NDA family have also moved a resolution. This reflects your warmth and generosity. I do not view this journey as a personal achievement. In every respect, it is our collective achievement, a shared accomplishment for every constituent party of the NDA. Therefore, I dedicate this resolution to all of you, to every worker of our NDA family, including those from the BJP. The innate wisdom of the people of India has always been remarkable," the PM said.

Addressing a meeting of NDA leaders at Bharat Mandapam here, he said that his tenure as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister is an achievement of all NDA constituents

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he was proud that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has lived up to people's expectations.

"Serving Mother India for such a long time, having the privilege of serving her, is possible only with God's special grace. And for me, the people are the embodiment of God. And that is why I have always viewed this service as a spiritual practice. This has never been solitary; this is a collective 'yagna', in which all of you and many other colleagues have contributed their services with a sense of duty," added the Prime Minister.

"Chanting the mantra of Charaiveti, Charaiveti (keep moving forward) and witnessing numerous ups and downs in this political journey, I had never imagined that this milestone would one day be reached. I consider it my supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure," he said.

Earlier, speaking at the NDA leaders' meet, Home Minister Amit Shah said no other country has made as much progress in connectivity over the last 12 years as India has.

He also praised the PM for development of youth and women. "Our Prime Minister has given shape to youth-led and women-led development. Under your leadership, a significant focus has been placed on research and development for the first time. Today, there are 159,000 startups in the country, and we have set a new record in exports.”

“The way you have led—working 18 hours a day without a single holiday, tirelessly and ceaselessly, while regarding the entire nation as your family—is beyond all praise,” he added.