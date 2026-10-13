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Had A Warm And Productive Conversation With Mark Carney: PM Modi After Phone Call With Canada PM

The two leaders agreed to work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

MODI AND MARK CARNEY
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in New Delhi (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "warm and productive" conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on Tuesday, with both agreeing to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

Modi said the two leaders agreed to work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," Modi said on X.

The prime minister said that together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world.

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Canada And India Aim To Finalise Trade Talks By G20 Ahead Of Modi's December Visit: Canadian PM Mark Carney

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MODI AND MARK CARNEY
INDIA CANADA
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