ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi, Trump Discuss Trade, Strategic Partnership In 'Warm' Telephone Conversation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, reviewed the progress made in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity."

According to a press statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of ties between the two countries. They underlined the need to sustain momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade, especially as India and the US continue ongoing trade negotiations.