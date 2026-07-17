ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Unveils Healthcare, Other Projects Worth Rs 4,700 Cr In Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of various development projects, in Chandigarh on July 17, 2026 ( PTI )

Following his visit to Haryana's Jind, where he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, Modi reached Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh to inaugurate the projects. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Congress MP Manish Tewari were also present at the event.

Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday unveiled various projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre is expected to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region, said officials.

The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.