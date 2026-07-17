PM Modi Unveils Healthcare, Other Projects Worth Rs 4,700 Cr In Chandigarh
Modi inaugurated two medical centres Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at PGIMER Chandigarh
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday unveiled various projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.
Following his visit to Haryana's Jind, where he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, Modi reached Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh to inaugurate the projects. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Congress MP Manish Tewari were also present at the event.
Chandigarh is witnessing a significant boost in healthcare, education and connectivity today. Delighted to launch projects that will benefit people here.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2026
https://t.co/k5wxtsZ0Q8
Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre is expected to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region, said officials.
The Advanced Neurosciences Centre will provide integrated services in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-critical care and advanced diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will ensure timely and world-class treatment for patients suffering from complex neurological disorders while strengthening medical research, education and training in neurosciences.
Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 150-bed state-of-the-art Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at PGIMER, Chandigarh.
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