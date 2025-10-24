ETV Bharat / bharat

Working To Empower Youth: PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government was working to empower the youth and even the country's foreign policy was being shaped keeping the interest of the youngsters in mind. In a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela, he said India was the youngest nation in the world and the strength of its youth is one of the greatest assets.

"With this belief and confidence, we are moving forward in every field. Even our foreign policy is being shaped with the interests of India's youth in mind. Our diplomatic engagements and global agreements are increasingly focused on youth training and employment generation," Modi said. At the Rozgar Mela, more than 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs were handed over.

Modi said more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country. "Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government," the prime minister said. Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities.

"We have also signed multiple agreements with nations like Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and Canada to boost investment and support startups and MSMEs. These collaborations will strengthen exports and open up new avenues of growth and opportunity for India's youth," he said.

Modi said the recent reduction in GST rates has marked a major reform in the country, and its impact went far beyond just increasing people’s savings. "The next generation GST reforms are also expanding opportunities for employment and growth," the prime minister said.

Union Minister for Labour Shobha Karandlaje said the Rozgar Mela has become a bridge between the aspirations of youth and opportunities in public service. "This initiative is not just about distributing appointment letters; it’s about giving young Indians a sense of purpose and participation in nation building," she said.

Thousands Join Government Services