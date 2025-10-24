Working To Empower Youth: PM Modi At Rozgar Mela
PM Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the BJP-led NDA government was working to empower the youth and even the country's foreign policy was being shaped keeping the interest of the youngsters in mind. In a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela, he said India was the youngest nation in the world and the strength of its youth is one of the greatest assets.
"With this belief and confidence, we are moving forward in every field. Even our foreign policy is being shaped with the interests of India's youth in mind. Our diplomatic engagements and global agreements are increasingly focused on youth training and employment generation," Modi said. At the Rozgar Mela, more than 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs were handed over.
Modi said more than 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country. "Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government," the prime minister said. Modi said India has entered into investment partnerships with several European countries, creating thousands of new job opportunities.
"We have also signed multiple agreements with nations like Brazil, Singapore, South Korea, and Canada to boost investment and support startups and MSMEs. These collaborations will strengthen exports and open up new avenues of growth and opportunity for India's youth," he said.
Modi said the recent reduction in GST rates has marked a major reform in the country, and its impact went far beyond just increasing people’s savings. "The next generation GST reforms are also expanding opportunities for employment and growth," the prime minister said.
Union Minister for Labour Shobha Karandlaje said the Rozgar Mela has become a bridge between the aspirations of youth and opportunities in public service. "This initiative is not just about distributing appointment letters; it’s about giving young Indians a sense of purpose and participation in nation building," she said.
Thousands Join Government Services
The new recruits selected through this round of recruitment will join several key ministries and public sector undertakings. These include the Departments of Posts, Railways, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Higher Education, and Financial Services, along with major Central Public Sector Enterprises such as Power Grid Corporation of India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Coal India, Gas Authority of India Limited, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. Appointments will cover a range of roles, including branch postmasters, station masters, constables, nursing officers, engineers, and probationary officers.
Digital Learning for New Recruits
All appointees will undergo foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, an online learning module under the iGOT Karmayogi portal. The platform offers over 3,600 e-learning courses that can be accessed from any device. "Through digital learning, every new employee can begin their public service journey with clarity and competence,” Karandlaje said.
Building a Skilled Workforce
Officials said the recruits are expected to play a significant role in improving citizen services, strengthening governance, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.
"Our goal is to prepare a workforce that combines skills with responsibility. Each appointment under the Rozgar Mela represents a step toward inclusive and sustainable growth," Karandlaje added.
