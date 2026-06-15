'Hope This Understanding Will Help Restore Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim Iran-US Peace Deal
PM Modi said India looks forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the US and Iran's interim deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz.
Modi's remarks were the first official statement from India after the announcement of the interim deal.
In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries." He further hoped that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region.
I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026
India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will…
"India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce," he said, adding, "We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement."
US President Donald Trump on Monday (India Time) confirmed the initial agreement and authorised an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. Iran confirmed the agreement but signalled that implementation would not start until a signing that Pakistan said would be held Friday (June 19) in Switzerland. Broader negotiations on issues like Iran’s nuclear program are expected to continue over the next 60 days.
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