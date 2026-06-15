ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hope This Understanding Will Help Restore Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim Iran-US Peace Deal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the US and Iran's interim deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi's remarks were the first official statement from India after the announcement of the interim deal.

In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister said, "I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries." He further hoped that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region.