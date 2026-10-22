ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Hold Bilateral Talks With Polish Counterpart Donald Tusk Today

In this image posted on Oct. 21, 2026, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk being welcomed on his arrival, in New Delhi ( @MEAIndia/X via PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, will hold bilateral talks on Thursday focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors. The two leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar is expected to call on the visiting Polish leader later in the day. Discussions will focus on expanding defence manufacturing, trade, emerging technologies, space research, and renewable energy, alongside reviews of regional and global security issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-EU relations.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, and strategic sectors. Upon his arrival at the airport, Prime Minister Tusk was warmly received by Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary. Welcoming the Polish leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on social media platform X that the high-level visit is expected to provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen the long-standing ties between the two nations. Tusk is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, and a high-level business delegation.