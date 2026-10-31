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PM Modi Participates In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Parade Ground, Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on October 31, 2026 ( ANI Screengrab )

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Parade Ground in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is also seen here.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in the political and national integration of India, celebrating his enduring vision of a strong, unified country.

As part of the annual traditions leading up to and during the day, government offices and citizens across the country take the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (31 October 1875 – 15 December 1950) was a visionary barrister, statesman, and freedom fighter who served as independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is considered the chief architect of national integration for successfully uniting hundreds of fragmented princely states into a single republic.

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