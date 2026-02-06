ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Episode To Air Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme, at Sunder Nursery, in New Delhi on Feb 10, 2025. ( ANI )

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi said in a post on 'X', "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26 tomorrow, 6th February at 10 AM. This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress-free, focus on learning and more."

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents across the country on Friday under the ninth edition of his flagship programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), aimed at promoting stress-free examinations and holistic learning. The Pariksha pe Charcha episode will also be available on OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, PrimeVideo and Zee5.

"This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it allows me to interact with bright minds from across the country," he said. The prime minister has been interacting with young students through Pariksha Pe Charcha.

This year, the interactive sessions were held with exam warriors in Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Guwahati in Assam and at the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. He emphasised the importance of stress-free exams and shared practical insights on overcoming challenges, maintaining balance and nurturing confidence.

More than 4.5 crore participants had registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha, and an additional 2.26 crore individuals actively participated in various activities connected to the event. The total participation has, in effect, become more than 6.76 crore this year.

Also Read: