'Noble Effort Derailed': PM Modi Says DMK, Congress Stalled Women's Quota Law In Tamil Nadu Polls Campaign
PM Modi said that the bill, if passed, would enable many Tamil women from ordinary families to become MPs and MLAs
Published : April 18, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government's women's reservation bill was a noble effort that got 'derailed' due to the DMK and Congress, which made it a "target of hatred and petty politics." Especially targeting the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress over the amendment bill being defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the PM asked, "Why does it trouble DMK, Congress to see ordinary women rise."
He said he had personally appealed to the opposition parties to support the bill and even offered to give them credit, as "I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to parliament, assemblies in good numbers."
"But unfortunately, this noble effort was derailed. DMK, Congress and their allies made it a target of hatred and petty politics," he charged.
Had this bill been passed, many Tamil women from ordinary families would have become MPs and MLAs. Based on the 2011 census, Tamil Nadu was going to get so many more seats in Lok Sabha, "but clearly the DMK didn't want this to happen," he said, addressing a poll rally here.
Today’s rally in Coimbatore clearly reflects the mood of Tamil Nadu. People are determined to vote out DMK in the assembly elections. Team NDA is set to win. https://t.co/2EKGEGAXTA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2026
Anyhow, the DMK's actions are now very clearly exposed. By wearing black clothes, DMK cannot cover up their wrong intention.
"I want to tell the DMK that people know your black deeds; you cannot escape your black deeds any longer. I assure you all that this is not the end of our fight. This is just the beginning. The BJP-NDA will continue to work for you."
"Why does it trouble DMK, Congress to see ordinary women rise? These one-family parties want power to be confined in their own family," he alleged, in an apparent reference to the Congress and DMK.
He appealed to women of Tamil Nadu to ask DMK why they opposed the bill meant to ensure their representation, why they "denied Tamil women this golden opportunity."
"On April 23, give them a clear, powerful message," he said about polling day. The PM alleged that DMK had no achievements to showcase and no real issues to raise.
He said, "That is why they resorted to spreading fears about a reduction in Tamil Nadu's seats (in Parliament). DMK had said earlier that current proportional representation must be maintained, and we proposed only that, but they made a U-turn." Modi claimed that in Tamil Nadu, women and even young girls are not safe from criminals.
He alleged that the DMK harms women in the state by enabling violence and crime. They do not stand with women in Parliament either. But the DMK will get its reply for its anti-women mindset/stand, he claimed.
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