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'Noble Effort Derailed': PM Modi Says DMK, Congress Stalled Women's Quota Law In Tamil Nadu Polls Campaign

In this screengrab from a video posted on April 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Coimbatore. ( PTI )

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government's women's reservation bill was a noble effort that got 'derailed' due to the DMK and Congress, which made it a "target of hatred and petty politics." Especially targeting the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and the Congress over the amendment bill being defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the PM asked, "Why does it trouble DMK, Congress to see ordinary women rise."

He said he had personally appealed to the opposition parties to support the bill and even offered to give them credit, as "I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to parliament, assemblies in good numbers."

"But unfortunately, this noble effort was derailed. DMK, Congress and their allies made it a target of hatred and petty politics," he charged.

Had this bill been passed, many Tamil women from ordinary families would have become MPs and MLAs. Based on the 2011 census, Tamil Nadu was going to get so many more seats in Lok Sabha, "but clearly the DMK didn't want this to happen," he said, addressing a poll rally here.

Anyhow, the DMK's actions are now very clearly exposed. By wearing black clothes, DMK cannot cover up their wrong intention.