PM Modi Hails NDA Victory, Says Bihar Voted For Development And Prosperity
Published : November 14, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening to a grand welcome from party workers celebrating the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The atmosphere was charged with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as supporters gathered in large numbers to greet him.
PM Modi accepted their greetings by waving a traditional 'Gamchha', while BJP national president J P Nadda received him at the headquarters. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The people of Bihar voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar by breaking all previous records." He thanked voters on behalf of all NDA partners and bowed before them for their overwhelming support.
PM Modi said this mandate has energised the alliance to take Bihar to "newer heights" and highlighted that while some parties relied on the communal "MY" (Muslim-Yadav) appeasement formula, this election has established a new "MY" combination, Mahila (women) and Youth.
He congratulated all NDA leaders for their efforts and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his leadership. Modi also thanked voters for reinforcing their faith in democracy and the Election Commission, noting the high turnout even in areas once affected by Naxal violence.
Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, PM Modi said Bihar is the land which gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy, and the same land has ensured that the people attacking democracy "bite the dust".
"Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," Modi said. This victory has strengthened people's confidence in the Election Commission, the prime minister said.
"Today, Bihar is among the states with a high youth population, and these youths belong to all religions and castes. Their wishes, aspirations and their dreams have destroyed the communal MY formula of the jungle raj people," PM Modi said in a swipe at the opposition.
He said the Bihar polls have also shown that the voters, especially the young ones, take the purification of the electoral list seriously.
The youth of Bihar have also extended tremendous support to the revision of electoral rolls, he said.
Modi also hailed the Election Commission for ensuring that elections take place smoothly and recalled how violence was the norm during the 'jungle raj', an apparent reference to RJD rule.
His remarks come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" in state polls and accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.
