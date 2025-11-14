ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails NDA Victory, Says Bihar Voted For Development And Prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves a gamcha as he arrives during the celebration of NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday evening to a grand welcome from party workers celebrating the NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The atmosphere was charged with chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as supporters gathered in large numbers to greet him.

PM Modi accepted their greetings by waving a traditional 'Gamchha', while BJP national president J P Nadda received him at the headquarters. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The people of Bihar voted for a developed and prosperous Bihar by breaking all previous records." He thanked voters on behalf of all NDA partners and bowed before them for their overwhelming support.

PM Modi said this mandate has energised the alliance to take Bihar to "newer heights" and highlighted that while some parties relied on the communal "MY" (Muslim-Yadav) appeasement formula, this election has established a new "MY" combination, Mahila (women) and Youth.

He congratulated all NDA leaders for their efforts and praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his leadership. Modi also thanked voters for reinforcing their faith in democracy and the Election Commission, noting the high turnout even in areas once affected by Naxal violence.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, PM Modi said Bihar is the land which gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy, and the same land has ensured that the people attacking democracy "bite the dust".

"Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," Modi said. This victory has strengthened people's confidence in the Election Commission, the prime minister said.