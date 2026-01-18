ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 6,957 Crore Kaziranga Corridor, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains

In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 18, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, left, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, Assam. ( PTI )

Kaliabor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains in Assam's Nagaon district.

PM Modi, who arrived here from Guwahati in the final leg of his two-day visit to Assam, performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of the Kaziranga project. "Welfare projects launched in Assam have strengthened BJP's mantra of development", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at a rally in Kaliabor town.

Citing the recent BJP's success in Maharashtra and Kerala civic polls and the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "Even after 20 years in power, people's trust in the BJP resulted in record votes, seats in the recent Bihar polls. Voters trust the BJP for good governance and development."

Modi took a dig at the Congress, saying that the party has lost the trust of people as it gives a message of negative politics.