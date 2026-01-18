PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 6,957 Crore Kaziranga Corridor, Flags Off 2 Amrit Bharat Trains
January 18, 2026
Kaliabor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat trains in Assam's Nagaon district.
PM Modi, who arrived here from Guwahati in the final leg of his two-day visit to Assam, performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of the Kaziranga project. "Welfare projects launched in Assam have strengthened BJP's mantra of development", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering at a rally in Kaliabor town.
Citing the recent BJP's success in Maharashtra and Kerala civic polls and the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "Even after 20 years in power, people's trust in the BJP resulted in record votes, seats in the recent Bihar polls. Voters trust the BJP for good governance and development."
Modi took a dig at the Congress, saying that the party has lost the trust of people as it gives a message of negative politics.
He further added that Assam's Kaziranga elevated corridor will help provide a safe passage during floods. The corridor is aimed at ensuring safe wildlife movement across the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, reducing road accidents on National Highway 715, and boosting ecotourism, while generating local employment opportunities, an official said.
It forms part of the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH 715, and includes around 34.45 km of elevated wildlife-friendly corridors, along with bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, he said. Modi also reviewed a model of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor.
The Prime Minister also virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains – Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak. These trains will significantly enhance long-distance rail connectivity between Assam and multiple states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana, reduce travel time, and provide modern passenger amenities, the official said.
