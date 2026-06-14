ETV Bharat / bharat

India Known As Nation With World's Largest Healthcare Programme: PM Modi On 12 Years Of Swasth Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible in the past 12 years, and the government will keep working on all such initiatives to build a healthy India.

Modi also said the government feels proud when "India is known as the nation with the world's largest healthcare programme, Ayushman Bharat, which provides top-quality healthcare to the most vulnerable".

In a post on X, Modi said, "Over the last 12 years, India has worked to make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible." The prime minister said other efforts like PM Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana have made medicines, stents and knee implants affordable, and this has helped many people.

At the same time, he said, medical education has also become more accessible to people due to more institutions and seats being available. "We will keep building on this ground covered so far in order to build a healthy India," he said.