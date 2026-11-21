PM Modi To Honour All-India Toppers At 5th National Skill Convocation In Lucknow Today
Security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh capital ahead of the prime minister’s visit.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fifth National Skill Convocation ( Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Saturday.
The Prime Minister will participate as the chief guest and honour All India Toppers, individuals who secured the first position in national-level competitions. Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to "recognise excellence in skill development" and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work.
This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their achievements. The police, the administration, and the Health Department have completed all preparations for the event.
Security Beefed Up
Security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh capital ahead of the prime minister’s visit. Approximately 4,400 police personnel have been assigned security for the event.
The Lucknow Police has devised a comprehensive security blueprint in view of the prime minister’s visit. The security operations will be overseen by eight DCPs, 10 ADCPs, and 34 ACP-rank officers.
Additionally, a large number of inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables have been deployed. All officers and personnel have been briefed on their specific duties and assigned locations.
Along with the local police, other security agencies have been deployed to ensure the Prime Minister’s safety. Personnel from the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and RRF (Rapid Response Force) will manage security, while teams from the NSG (National Security Guard) and ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) will also remain on high alert. Special vigilance will be maintained at the event venue and its surrounding areas. Security personnel have been instructed to monitor for suspicious activity and be prepared to handle any emergency.
A special traffic plan will be implemented in the city for the Prime Minister’s visit. Depending on requirements, vehicular movement may be halted or diverted along the route from the airport to the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and other major thoroughfares in the vicinity. People are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel toward the event venue or the routes designated for the Prime Minister’s movement.
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, the Health Department has completed its preparations. 'Safe houses' have been set up at three prominent city hospitals to handle any potential emergencies. According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. N.B. Singh, a team of approximately 50 doctors and staff members has been assembled across the three hospitals.
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