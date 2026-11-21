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PM Modi To Honour All-India Toppers At 5th National Skill Convocation In Lucknow Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, in New Delhi on Friday ( IANS )

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fifth National Skill Convocation ( Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will participate as the chief guest and honour All India Toppers, individuals who secured the first position in national-level competitions. Instituted in the academic session 2021-22, the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh has emerged as an annual national platform to "recognise excellence in skill development" and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their achievements. The police, the administration, and the Health Department have completed all preparations for the event. Security Beefed Up Security has been beefed up in the Uttar Pradesh capital ahead of the prime minister’s visit. Approximately 4,400 police personnel have been assigned security for the event. The Lucknow Police has devised a comprehensive security blueprint in view of the prime minister’s visit. The security operations will be overseen by eight DCPs, 10 ADCPs, and 34 ACP-rank officers.