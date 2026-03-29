'Challenging Time, Urge All Indians To Come Together': PM Modi Speaks On West Asia War In Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi said that India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all citizens to come together to face the challenges emerging due to the ongoing "fierce war" in West Asia and said everyone should stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours.
Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also said he was deeply grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to more than 1 crore Indians living and working there.
He said a "fierce war" has been raging in "our neighbourhood" for over a month.
"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.
Sharing this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune in! https://t.co/6AGIBFG6Kn— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2026
"Currently, a fierce war has been ongoing in our neighbouring countries for a month. Millions of families have relatives living in these regions, especially those working in the Gulf countries. I am very grateful to the Gulf countries for providing all kinds of assistance to more than one crore Indians living there."
Highlighting that India depends on crude oil and gas from conflict-affected regions, Modi said, "Thanks to our international relations, cooperation from various countries, and the strength we have built over the last decade." He said that India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength.
Amid the ongoing Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, has effectively been shut following the US and Israel attack on Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation.
The Prime Minister said India would overcome the difficult situation through collective strength.
"I am confident that just as we have always overcome past crises, through the collective strength of the country's 140 crore citizens, this time too, we will overcome these difficult circumstances with great success," he asserted.
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