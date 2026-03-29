ETV Bharat / bharat

'Challenging Time, Urge All Indians To Come Together': PM Modi Speaks On West Asia War In Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all citizens to come together to face the challenges emerging due to the ongoing "fierce war" in West Asia and said everyone should stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours.

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also said he was deeply grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to more than 1 crore Indians living and working there.

He said a "fierce war" has been raging in "our neighbourhood" for over a month.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.