ETV Bharat / bharat

Historic Milestone: PM Modi On Fast Breeder Reactor At Kalpakkam Achieving Criticality

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a "historic milestone" the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieving criticality, and said Indian nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country. In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Indian scientists are advancing the civil nuclear programme, and their efforts are making a significant contribution to nation-building.

"Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality," he said.

Modi said this is a "historic milestone" in India's nuclear energy journey, and the remarkable thing is that the atomic reactor has been entirely built using indigenous technology. The prime minister said he had the privilege of witnessing the core loading of the reactor in Kalpakkam in March 2024.