PM Modi Meets OpenAI CEO Sam Altman On Sidelines Of India AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital. Prior to his meeting with the OpenAI CEO, the Prime Minister met with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm. The Prime Minister met the Tech Giants at the Hyderabad House.

Earlier on Thursday, Altman hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as a critical platform for international cooperation. Delivering his keynote address at the Summit, Altman said India's rapid adoption of AI technologies and its push toward sovereign AI infrastructure position it uniquely in the global technology landscape.

"It's really a treat to be here in India. And it's incredible to see the country's leadership in advanced AI," he said. "I was last here a little over a year ago, and it's striking how much progress has happened since then. We've gone from AI systems that struggled with high school-level math to systems that can do research-level mathematics now and derive novel results in theoretical Physics," he added.