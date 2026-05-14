ETV Bharat / bharat

First Since Iran Conflict: PM Modi Meets Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi And Russia's Sergey Lavrov At BRICS Meet

New Delhi: For the first time since the ongoing war in West Asia triggered by US and Israel attacking Iran late February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held customary meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

Apart from the two FMs, PM Modi met several other foreign ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, including South African FM Ronald Lamola and Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira.

Prime Minister Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo, which brought together representatives of member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement.

Araghchi is on a three-day official visit to India, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago. He is set to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, focusing on the escalating crisis in West Asia.