First Since Iran Conflict: PM Modi Meets Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi And Russia's Sergey Lavrov At BRICS Meet
Araghchi is on a three-day official visit to India, marking first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
New Delhi: For the first time since the ongoing war in West Asia triggered by US and Israel attacking Iran late February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held customary meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.
Apart from the two FMs, PM Modi met several other foreign ministers attending the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, including South African FM Ronald Lamola and Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira.
Prime Minister Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photo, which brought together representatives of member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement.
Araghchi is on a three-day official visit to India, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement from Tehran since the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran more than two months ago. He is set to hold wide-ranging bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, focusing on the escalating crisis in West Asia.
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting, marking a key diplomatic engagement.
The EAM also welcomed other Foreign Ministers and representatives from the member and observer nations to the venue in the national capital ahead of the much-anticipated meeting. Jaishankar first received Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who will be representing the country in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is currently in Beijing as US President Donald Trump visits the country.
He also welcomed his counterparts from Indonesia, Foreign Minister Sugiono; South Africa, Ronald Lamola; and Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos Hessebon. The External Affairs Minister also welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the venue for the meeting.Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, was also welcomed by the EAM.
Jaishankar also met Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono in the national capital ahead of the meeting.The meeting is part of India's ongoing engagement with the BRICS grouping, which brings together emerging economies to discuss key issues of global and regional importance, including economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges.
India is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting from today (May 14). India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on January 1 this year, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.
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