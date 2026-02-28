ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination For Girls In Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a participant during the launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine drive, in Ajmer on Saturday. ( DPR PMO/ANI Photo )

Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer in girls in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The campaign against cervical cancer was formally inaugurated at a programme held in Kayad, Ajmer, where several girls were administered the vaccine. The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

According to officials, a single-dose "Gardasil 4" vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be used under the campaign. The injection provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.

The Union Health Ministry, in an official communication sent to all states on February 25, stated, "All 14-year-old girls across the country will be administered a single dose of the 'Gardasil 4' vaccine at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals."