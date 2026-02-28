PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination For Girls In Ajmer
Ajmer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer in girls in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
The campaign against cervical cancer was formally inaugurated at a programme held in Kayad, Ajmer, where several girls were administered the vaccine. The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries on the occasion.
According to officials, a single-dose "Gardasil 4" vaccine, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine, will be used under the campaign. The injection provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for cervical cancer, as well as types 6 and 11.
The Union Health Ministry, in an official communication sent to all states on February 25, stated, "All 14-year-old girls across the country will be administered a single dose of the 'Gardasil 4' vaccine at government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and government medical colleges and hospitals."
With the vaccine launch, India joined the league of 160 countries worldwide that have already introduced HPV vaccination into their national immunisation schedules. Several countries have already demonstrated substantial reductions in HPV infection, precancerous lesions, and cervical cancer incidence following widespread vaccination.
“India’s approach is firmly grounded in global best practices, national disease burden evidence, and expert recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI),” an official said.
According to the official, the nationwide programme will target girls aged 14 years, an age at which the HPV vaccine offers maximum preventive benefit, well before potential exposure to the virus. Vaccination under the national programme will be voluntary and free of cost, ensuring equitable access across socio-economic groups.
By prioritising prevention at the right age, the programme is expected to provide lifelong protection and significantly reduce the future burden of cervical cancer in the country. Each vaccination session will be carried out in the presence of trained Medical Officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams and equipped for post-vaccination observation and management of any rare adverse events. All vaccination sites will be linked to 24×7 government health facilities, ensuring immediate medical support and reinforcing safety and parental confidence.
