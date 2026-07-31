ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hails Passage Of Anti-Paper Leak Bill; Says It Will Make Examination System More Robust

"We have initiated successive steps towards a trustworthy education system. It included setting up of a task force, fast-track courts, and considering the viewpoints of states. Because, since the past few decades, state and the Union governments have been facing the problem of exam-paper leaks," the Prime Minister said in the video statement released on social media.

He said the Bill will ensure strict action against any examination paper leak.

New Delhi: In a new video message released on Thursday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the passage of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by Parliament, stating that it will make the country's examination system "more robust".

In the video message, PM Modi said, "Parliament passes a Bill that makes our examination system more robust!" The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week, was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It now needs President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it becomes law.

"The future of children was facing uncertainties. Education reform is mandatory for all states and the Centre. It requires the use of technology. Any group organising paper leaks, those who play with the future of the country's children, will not go unpunished," the Prime Minister asserted.

He stressed the need for stringent laws, which, as promised, were introduced through the Bill. Prime Minister Modi said that the stringent measures would serve their purpose in thwarting the syndicate involved in paper leaks and help the country achieve a dependable education system.

"Work will go on," he said, adding, "We'll not allow such a situation to continue. With that faith, let us all together march ahead to achieve the dream of a developed India."

The NEET paper leak had brought thousands of student protesters to the streets across the country. The Union government spoke with the student representatives and addressed their concerns.