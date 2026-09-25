ETV Bharat / bharat

Gap Between Cities And Villages In India Narrowed Significantly In Last 12 Years: PM Modi Interacts With 'Seva Yatris'

In this screengrab from a video posted on Sept. 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks virtually to 'Seva Yatris' travelling on the 'Yatra' from Vadnagar to Varanasi. ( @NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that the gap between cities and villages in India has significantly narrowed in the last 12 years. Interacting with participants of 'Seva Yatra', an ongoing motorcycle rally travelling from Varanasi to Vadnagar, Modi also said that ever since his government came to power in 2014, self-reliance has increased among the women of the country. "Over the past 12 years, the gap between cities and villages in India has significantly narrowed. Today, infrastructure in villages has improved significantly," he said. The prime minister also told the participants that one should work for constant reform and positive change in society, not just for the politics of vote banks.